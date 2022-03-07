Transport Capital launches VC arm

The Singapore-based investment management firm Transport Capital led by Phillip Clausius (pictured) has launched a venture capital arm called TC Ventures.

TC Ventures will focus on startups offering decarbonisation and digitalisation solutions, something the company described today as transportation’s two “mega challenges”.

Joshua Politis, deputy managing partner of Transport Capital and chief investment officer of TC Ventures, commented: “We believe that transportation by sea and air is at a multi-generational inflection point, with the need to decarbonise and digitalise dramatically accelerating. We have a deep commitment to sustainability, and through TC Ventures we want to take a more active role in shaping the industries we serve.” Transportation by sea and air is at a multi-generational inflection point



In conjunction with the launch, TC Ventures announces its first two partnerships: an angel investment in Turtle in late 2021 and a seed investment in Everimpact in early 2022.

Germany-based Turtle is building a digital job marketplace for the maritime industry and was founded by Isabelle Rickmers.

France-based Everimpact, which is led by Mathieu Carlier, is on a mission to help fight the climate crisis by measuring carbon emissions to finance climate actions. The company has created an end-to-end digital platform integrating satellite and sensor data together with verification and certification processes to enable the monetisation of emissions reductions.