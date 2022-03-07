AsiaFinance and Insurance

Transport Capital launches VC arm

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 7, 2022
0 141 1 minute read

The Singapore-based investment management firm Transport Capital led by Phillip Clausius (pictured) has launched a venture capital arm called TC Ventures.

TC Ventures will focus on startups offering decarbonisation and digitalisation solutions, something the company described today as transportation’s two “mega challenges”.

Joshua Politis, deputy managing partner of Transport Capital and chief investment officer of TC Ventures, commented: “We believe that transportation by sea and air is at a multi-generational inflection point, with the need to decarbonise and digitalise dramatically accelerating. We have a deep commitment to sustainability, and through TC Ventures we want to take a more active role in shaping the industries we serve.”

Transportation by sea and air is at a multi-generational inflection point


In conjunction with the launch, TC Ventures announces its first two partnerships: an angel investment in Turtle in late 2021 and a seed investment in Everimpact in early 2022.

Germany-based Turtle is building a digital job marketplace for the maritime industry and was founded by Isabelle Rickmers.

France-based Everimpact, which is led by Mathieu Carlier, is on a mission to help fight the climate crisis by measuring carbon emissions to finance climate actions. The company has created an end-to-end digital platform integrating satellite and sensor data together with verification and certification processes to enable the monetisation of emissions reductions.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 7, 2022
0 141 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button