Transworld buys its biggest boxship

Transworld Group has bought its largest boxship to date. The Indian group, which also controls brands such as Orient Express Lines (OEL) and Shreyas, has paid Conti Reederei $10.65m for the 11-year-old 4,872 teu Ontario II .

According to Alphaliner, the Daewoo-built ship will be renamed OEL Badrinath and is set for new employment this month with CMA CGM subsidiary, ANL.

The current largest ships belonging to Transworld are the 4,252 teu sister ships OEL Jumeirah and SSL Brahmaputra, both acquired three years ago.

The Transworld fleet now stands at 19 container vessels, with capacities ranging from 676 to 4,872 teu.