Transworld buys its biggest boxship

Transworld buys its biggest boxship

March 11th, 2020 Asia, Containers 0 comments

Transworld Group has bought its largest boxship to date. The Indian group, which also controls brands such as Orient Express Lines (OEL) and Shreyas, has paid Conti Reederei $10.65m for the 11-year-old 4,872 teu Ontario II.

According to Alphaliner, the Daewoo-built ship will be renamed OEL Badrinath and is set for new employment this month with CMA CGM subsidiary, ANL.

The current largest ships belonging to Transworld are the 4,252 teu sister ships OEL Jumeirah and SSL Brahmaputra, both acquired three years ago.

The Transworld fleet now stands at 19 container vessels, with capacities ranging from 676 to 4,872 teu.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.