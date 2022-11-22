ContainersDry CargoMiddle EastTankers

Transworld enters the tanker segment

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 22, 2022
0 39 Less than a minute
Transworld

Dubai’s Transworld Group has diversified from its container origins into the tanker sector. The company, which also has a small dry bulk exposure, has bought two 74,000 dwt LR1 tankers, TTC Vidyut and TTC Shakti. The ships will work within Navig8’s LR8 pool.

Ramesh Ramakrishnan, chairman of Transworld, commented: “The acquisition of two tanker vessels is a testimony of our faith in the markets, our people, and our ability to grow and foray into new frontiers in the shipping and logistics industry.”

Transworld also owns a fleet of 25 vessels in the container and dry bulk segment under the Orient Express Lines (OEL) and Shreyas Shipping Limited (SSL) brands. The company’s handysize bulk carriers operate under the Transworld Bulk Carriers (TBC) brand.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 22, 2022
0 39 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button