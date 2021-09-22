Dry CargoMiddle East

Transworld takes fleet to 26 with d’Amico handy purchase

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 22, 2021
0 77 Less than a minute
Transworld

Transworld Group has bought 36,699 dwt bulk carrier Cielo Di Capalbio from Italy’s d’Amico Dry for $15.9m and renamed it TBC Praise. The ship – its third bulker purchase this year – takes the Transworld fleet to 26 ships.

Ritesh Ramakrishnan, Transworld’s joint managing director, said the company is keeping a close eye on the S&P markets and looks forward to welcoming more additions soon.

Transworld is best known for its feeder boxship business, but has significantly diversified its revenue streams in recent years.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 22, 2021
0 77 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button