Trawind orders 4,600 teu pair at Yangzijiang

Dalian-headquartered Trawind Shipping has ordered a pair of 4,600 teu boxships at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, according to Clarksons Research. No price has been revealed for the ships, which will deliver in the first quarter of 2025.

Trawind Shipping was incorporated in 1998. Its business scope covers international and domestic shipping logistics, e-commerce and information technology development. Its ships are deployed on intra-Asia services.