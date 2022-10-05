AmericasContainersEnvironmentEurope

Trees for teus: CMA CGM’s creative bid to get early container returns in the US

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 5, 2022
0 0 1 minute read

Trees for teus is French liner CMA CGM’s snappy new way to improve supply chain fluidity in a green fashion.

The Rodolphe Saade-led firm has just unveiled its new TEUs to Trees Early Container Return Incentive Program, which will provide customers 2.5 tons of carbon credit per container in a program due to run through to the end of the year.

Credits will be provided to CMA CGM customers that return both dry and refrigerated containers originating from nearly 20 Asian countries to CMA CGM-approved return locations in port cities throughout the US.

The incentive program is the third implemented by CMA CGM to encourage early pickup and return of containers.

“Our newest incentive program is a perfect example of our continual quest to create innovative solutions that result in better ways of doing business. Encouraging customers to return boxes sooner provides additional containers and chassis for export bookings, and the type of incentive we are offering will result in the formation of new socio-environmental projects right here in the United States. It is our hope that through this program, others in the industry will be inspired to leverage their capabilities to positively impact the environment and our local communities,” said Ed Aldridge, president of CMA CGM America.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 5, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button