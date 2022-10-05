Trees for teus: CMA CGM’s creative bid to get early container returns in the US

Trees for teus is French liner CMA CGM’s snappy new way to improve supply chain fluidity in a green fashion.

The Rodolphe Saade-led firm has just unveiled its new TEUs to Trees Early Container Return Incentive Program, which will provide customers 2.5 tons of carbon credit per container in a program due to run through to the end of the year.

Credits will be provided to CMA CGM customers that return both dry and refrigerated containers originating from nearly 20 Asian countries to CMA CGM-approved return locations in port cities throughout the US.

The incentive program is the third implemented by CMA CGM to encourage early pickup and return of containers.

“Our newest incentive program is a perfect example of our continual quest to create innovative solutions that result in better ways of doing business. Encouraging customers to return boxes sooner provides additional containers and chassis for export bookings, and the type of incentive we are offering will result in the formation of new socio-environmental projects right here in the United States. It is our hope that through this program, others in the industry will be inspired to leverage their capabilities to positively impact the environment and our local communities,” said Ed Aldridge, president of CMA CGM America.