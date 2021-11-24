Trucking strike could further impact Port of Vancouver operations

Drivers at two Vancouver port trucking companies have voted to strike “if necessary to achieve a fair agreement,” said Unifor, the drivers’ union, in a statement yesterday. A strike would affect almost 200 truckers servicing the Port of Vancouver on Canada’s West Coast.

Drivers employed by Prudential Transportation and Aheer Transportation will strike if those companies refuse to accept an industry pattern agreement put forth by the union. Truckers at Harbour Link Transportation ratified the same agreement in August this year. The agreement provides health, dental and insurance benefits for drivers, along with increased payments for waiting time.

“Prudential and Aheer’s largest competitor at Harbour Link can afford to treat Unifor members fairly, and all of these drivers play a critical role in the supply chain of the lower mainland,” said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. “It would be a shame if two greedy employers caused further disruptions to supply chain stability for the small extra costs required to meet the pattern agreement.”

The Port of Vancouver is currently dealing with severe delays caused by flooding through the province of British Columbia. Some rail service from the port has been restored, but many roads in the region remain closed or partially closed.