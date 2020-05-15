Trump administration cracks down on ‘deceptive’ shipping practices used by North Korea, Iran and Syria

May 15th, 2020 Americas, Asia, Middle East 0 comments

The Trump administration is cracking down on shipping’s links with entities from Iran, North Korea, and Syria, three countries on Washington’s sanctions list.

The US issued a 35-page advisory yesterday to counter shipping practices used by North Korea, Iran and Syria to evade sanctions.

The document defines seven deceptive shipping practices linked to illicit maritime trade with North Korea, Iran and Syria.

They range from manipulating vessel identification systems, falsifying vessel documents to ship-to-ship transfers of cargo at sea and repeatedly registering with new flag states.

“Successful sanctions compliance programs often rely on fostering industry-wide awareness of challenges, threats, and risk mitigation measures,” the advisory states, urging vessel owners and P&I clubs to share information with the financial industry, potentially working though competent authorities where required, and flag administrations should routinely pass information to the International Maritime Organization.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

