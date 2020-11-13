AmericasFinance and InsuranceGreater ChinaShipyards

Trump takes aim at China’s largest shipbuilder

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 13, 2020
Outgoing president Donald Trump took another swipe at China’s fast growing military industrial complex yesterday, issuing an executive order banning Americans from buying or holding stock in 31 Chinese companies that have ties with the military. Featured on the banned list are China’s largest shipbuilding group and the world’s number one port construction firm.

Investors have until November next year to get rid of their holdings in these 31 companies including China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and China Communications Construction Corporation (CCCC).

The executive order described China’s military-industrial complex as an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the US.

