TS Lines of Taiwan has placed an order for a further pair of 7,000 teu containerships at Shanghai Waigaoqiao, according to Clarksons. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in the final quarter of 2024. This order brings TS Lines’ series of ships on order at the yard to six units.

It’s been a busy year for TS Lines with notable fleet expansion, an entry into the China – New Zealand trades and a return to the transpacific.