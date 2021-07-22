TS Lines books another boxship at Huangpu Wenchong

Taiwanese feeder boxship operator TS Lines is back for another 1,900 teu boxship at Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding after signing up for the construction of four ships in September last year.

The vessel will feature Huangpu Wenchong’s bangkokmax design, the same as the other four ships. No price was revealed, but previously ordered ships are estimated to be worth around $22.8 million each.

The deal was signed on the delivery of the 2,700 teu containership TS Nansha, TS Lines had under construction at Huangpu Wenchong. The shipyard kicked off the construction of the 1,900 teu quartet in May this year, with delivery scheduled for the third and fourth quarters of 2022.