TS Lines books six boxships at Mawei Shipbuilding

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 6, 2021
Taiwanese feeder boxship operator TS Lines has added to its newbuilding orderbook, having placed an order at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding for the construction of six 1,100 teu containerships.

The 147.9 m long boxships, designed by Shanghai Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI), are the latest generation of vessels for China-Japan shipping routes.

No price or delivery date has been revealed for this order.

Last month, LT Lines booked four 7,000 teu ships at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and ordered another 1,900 teu boxship at Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding after signing up for a quartet in September last year.

