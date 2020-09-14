TS Lines orders up to four boxships at Huangpu Wenchong

Taiwanese feeder boxship operator TS Lines has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding for the construction of up to four 1,900 teu containerships.

The contracts include firm order for two vessels and options for another two vessels.

The vessels will adopt Huangpu Wenchong’s bangkokmax design and will be equipped with scrubbers. Delivery is scheduled in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 and the price for each ship is $22.8m.

Following delivery, the vessels will be deployed for shipping service in Southeast Asia.

TS Lines already has two 2,700 teu boxships under construction at Huangpu Wenchong. According to Alphaliner data, TS Lines currently operates 45 ships with a total capacity of 98,989 teu, of which 13 ships are self-owned.