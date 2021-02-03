EuropeOffshore

TS Shipping secures 10-year icebreaking OSV contract

Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 3, 2021
TS Shipping, a subsidiary of Tallinna Sadam, has won a public tender organised by the Estonian Transport Administration for the provision of icebreaking services and navigation in the Gulf of Finland.

The contract will see TS Shipping deploy its 1998-built multipurpose offshore support vessel and icebreaker Botnica from December 2022 to April 2032. There is an additional condition to bring a replacement vessel should the Botnica need to be phased out of the TS fleet.

The total value of the contract is EUR54.2m ($65.2m). 

