TS Shipping secures 10-year icebreaking OSV contract

TS Shipping, a subsidiary of Tallinna Sadam, has won a public tender organised by the Estonian Transport Administration for the provision of icebreaking services and navigation in the Gulf of Finland.

The contract will see TS Shipping deploy its 1998-built multipurpose offshore support vessel and icebreaker Botnica from December 2022 to April 2032. There is an additional condition to bring a replacement vessel should the Botnica need to be phased out of the TS fleet.

The total value of the contract is EUR54.2m ($65.2m).