AsiaContainersEuropeShipyards

Tsakos in for boxship quartet at Hyundai Mipo

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 9, 2022
0 79 Less than a minute
HMD

Tsakos Shipping and Trading has been revealed as the owner behind an order for four 2,800 teu boxships at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea. The ships, costing $42.7m each, will deliver in the first half of 2024.

Tsakos already has two similarly sized ships under construction at the same yard, ordered in May last year for just $37m per vessel.

Splash reported last week that fellow Greek owner Euroseas has also contracted Hyundai Mipo for a pair of 2,800 teu ships.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 9, 2022
0 79 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button