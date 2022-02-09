Tsakos in for boxship quartet at Hyundai Mipo

Tsakos Shipping and Trading has been revealed as the owner behind an order for four 2,800 teu boxships at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea. The ships, costing $42.7m each, will deliver in the first half of 2024.

Tsakos already has two similarly sized ships under construction at the same yard, ordered in May last year for just $37m per vessel.

Splash reported last week that fellow Greek owner Euroseas has also contracted Hyundai Mipo for a pair of 2,800 teu ships.