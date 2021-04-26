AsiaShipyards

Tsuneishi and Mitsui E&S join forces

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 26, 2021
0 134 Less than a minute

Japanese shipbuilder Tsuneishi Shipbuilding will take a 49% stake in Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding, the latest merger in the redrawing of the Japanese shipyard map.

Tsuneishi will acquire the interest in Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding on October 1.

Combined, Mitsui E&S and Tsuneishi would be Japan’s third-largest shipbuilding group by volume of commercial-vessel construction. The two yard groups entered into an operational tie-up three years ago that covered parts and design.

Last October, Mitsui E&S sold its naval and government shipbuilding operations to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Having been through a period of mergers two decades ago, Japanese shipbuilders have been combining forces once again over the past couple of years in order to try and stay competitive against nearby rivals in China and South Korea.

Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

