EuropeTankers

Tufton joins Stolt Tankers pool

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 10, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Carsten Feldhusen / MarineTraffic

Stolt-Nielsen subsidiary Stolt Tankers and UK-based Tufton Investment Management have struck a deal for seven of Tufton’s 19,000-21,999 dwt chemical tankers to join the Stolt Tankers Joint Service (STJS) pool.

The agreement is effective immediately, with Tufton contributing the vessels during the second and third quarters of 2021.

Lucas Vos, president of Stolt Tankers said: “The addition of Tufton’s ships to the STJS fleet demonstrates Stolt Tankers’ ability to generate customer value in a challenging market by adding tonnage from a top-tier platform to our trading network.”

Tufton’s chief investment officer, Paulo Almeida, added: “Tufton funds own twelve chemical tankers, a market segment with a very attractive risk-return profile, especially if operated in a well-aligned partnership like the one we have with Stolt Tankers.”

In addition, Stolt Tankers and Tufton have agreed to share carbon reduction and sustainability information.

The two companies said they will jointly explore and pursue vessel efficiency and propulsion research, environmental projects, and a biofuel testing programme.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 10, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button