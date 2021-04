Tufton Oceanic Assets has announced an addition to its fast growing fleet, which now numbers twenty two vessels.

The company has acquired a handysize bulker for $14.3m, the vessel already fixed for eleven to thirteen months to a maritime and logistics company. No further details were given.

The acquisition is being funded by a recent tap issue.

Tufton has also renewed a charter for its containership Swordfish for fifteen to seventeen months from the end of May 2021.