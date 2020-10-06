EuropeTankers

Tufton Oceanic Assets grows fleet to 18 with addition of product tanker pair

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles October 6, 2020
Carsten Feldhusen / MarineTraffic

Tufton Oceanic Assets has acquired two product tankers for a total of $23m, taking its fleet to eighteen vessels.

VesselsValue identifies the pair as 2008-built handysizes Ridgebury Colette B and Ridgebury Elvia B, sold by US tanker owner Ridgebury Tankers.

Tufton Oceanic says both vessels have fixed rate time charters for three to five years to a major commodity trading and logistics company.

At the same time as the acquisition, Tufton Oceanic has completed a debt financing of $24m, which it expects to repay within three years.

