Tufton Oceanic swoops for its second vessel this week

Tufton Oceanic Assets has announced the acquisition of a containership for $7m, taking its fleet to 21 vessels in total.

The company did not reveal the size or age of the vessel, only saying it was fitted with a scrubber. The vessel comes with a floating rate time charter of at least three years to a major containerline.

“With this acquisition the company will be fully invested but nonetheless Tufton Investment Management Ltd, the investment manager, continues to identify an attractive pipeline of opportunities across a range of the company’s target sectors,” the company said in a release.

Earlier this week, Tufton Oceanic acquired a stainless steel chemical tanker for $15.2m and last week unveiled a corporate reorganisation which saw its business split in two.