Tufton Oceanic takes Interorient handy bulker

March 31st, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

London-listed Tufton Oceanic has acquired the 2012-built 33,500 dwt handy bulker Orient Alliance from Cypriot owner Interorient Shipmanagement.

According to shipbroking sources, Tufton Oceanic bought the Weihai Samjin-built ship for a price of around $7m. The price is significantly cheaper than the MSI valuation of $9.9m and VesselsValue valuation of $8.03m.

Earlier this month, Tufton Oceanic sold the 2014-built ultramax bulker TR Omaha to Oman Shipping.

VesselsValue data shows Tufton Oceanic currently owns a fleet of 56 vessels.

