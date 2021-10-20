Tufton offloads handy bulker for $16.2m

London-listed Tufton Oceanic Assets has sealed what it calls an opportunistic new sale, landing $16.2m from its handysize bulker Dragon.

The vessel, acquired in 2018, is being sold for 119% of depreciated replacement cost (DRC) when taking its charter into account.

“This sale, together with the handy bulker investments announced last month, demonstrate the company’s commitment to ESG and capital re-allocation. The latter is increasingly relevant given absolute and relative movements across and within the main shipping markets since 3Q 2020,” Tufton said.

The company has six Japanese-built bulkers remaining with an average age of 9.5 years and all acquired in the past 12 months below DRC. These vessels are said to earn a net unlevered yield approximately 3% higher than the vessel Tufton sold.

The latest transaction will be the company’s sixth divestment. In August, Tufton struck a deal to sell a boxship for more than double the purchase price. It also recently added two handysize bulkers for $41.2m.