Tufton Oceanic Assets is exiting the containership sector with the sale of its last sub-panamax vessel.

The London-listed fund has offloaded the 2009-built 2,546 teu Sealand Guayaquil to an undisclosed buyer for $13m. According to Vesselsvalue data, the ship was bought for $12.6m in March 2018.

Following the sale the Guernsey-incorporated company has a fleet of 22 ships, mostly made up of product tankers and bulkers.