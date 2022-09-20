EuropeTankers

Tufton takes fleet to 23 with Marinakis tankers buy

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 20, 2022
0 21 1 minute read
Tsuneishi

Tufton Oceanic Assets has acquired a pair of secondhand product tankers, taking its fleet to 23 vessels.

The London-listed fund has picked up the 2016-built Alkaios and Archon from Evangelos Marinakis’ Capital Ship Management, paying $73m.

Both vessels have fixed-rate time charters for three to five years with commodity trading giant Trafigura.

Tufton said it would finance the deal with a new $60m loan, secured by the two vessels being acquired and two product tankers acquired earlier this year, of which one will also enter into a fixed rate time charter for three to five years with Trafigura from November.

The acquisition is expected to close in mid-November and the company said it expects to repay the loan over three to five years depending on the charter coverage of the four vessels at the relevant time.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 20, 2022
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button