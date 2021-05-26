Tufton to install Anemoi rotor sails on kamsarmax bulker

UK-based Tufton Investment Management is aiming for fuel and emission savings on its 82,000 dwt kamsarmax bulk carrier TR Lady by signing up for Anemoi Marine Technologies’ wind propulsion system.

Tufton’s portfolio company TR Lady Shipping has signed a deal with London-based Anemoi to supply and fit the 2017-built vessel with three rotor sails and a rail deployment system, which allows the rotor sails to be moved across the deck to minimise impact on port operations.

The vessel will be retrofitted during scheduled dry docking at a Chinese yard and is scheduled to be completed in mid-2022. Class approvals will be awarded by Lloyd’s Register.

“Recently, we have seen significant interest and demand for our wind propulsion systems as our industry continues to place environmental stewardship at the top of its agenda,” said Kim Diederichsen, CEO of Anemoi Marine Technologies.

Andrew Hampson, CEO of Tufton, added: “Tufton is committed to achieving IMO’s ambition of at least a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The commercial agreement with Anemoi is representative of Tufton’s capability to carefully select from a variety of environmentally friendly technologies in order to achieve commercial as well as environmental targets.”