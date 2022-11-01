Tug attack darkens prospects for Black Sea grain shipments

Monday saw convoys of ships carrying Ukrainian grain depart for voyages across the Black Sea, but the security situation along this vital foodstuff corridor looks to have darkened following Russia’s decision over the weekend to walk away from the United Nations-brokered shipping deal.

In the wake of an attack on its navy in Crimea on Saturday, Russia announced it would no longer be part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. However, Ukraine, the UN and Türkiye vowed to carry on regardless, with 12 ships departing Ukrainian sea ports yesterday in convoy. The 354,500 tonnes of grain they carried was the most in a day since the UN shipping program began in late August.

Nevertheless, ship operators and insurers are concerned that ships could become collateral damage as Russia looks to take out port infrastructure.

Ukrainian authorities reported yesterday two tugboats carrying a barge full of grain were hit near the port of Ochakiv with two crewmembers killed.

On Monday, the Lloyd’s insurer Ascot said it had paused writing cover for new shipments using the Ukrainian grain corridor until it could better understand the situation. Other insurers are also reassessing the situation in light of Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The deal to export Ukrainian grain lasts for 120 days and is due for renewal on November 18.