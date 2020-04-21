Home Sector Offshore Tullow Oil appoints new CEO April 22nd, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

UK-based oil and gas company Tullow Oil has appointed Rahul Dhir as its new chief executive officer effective from July 1.

Dhir is currently CEO of African oil and gas company Delonex Energy, which he founded in 2013, and prior to this was managing director and CEO of Cairn India.

Dorothy Thompson, currently executive chair of Tullow, will return to her position as non-executive chair after a short handover period.

Commenting on Dhir’s appointment, Thompson said: “I am delighted to welcome Rahul to Tullow and am very pleased that he has accepted the position of CEO. His oil & gas, financial and African experience combined with his record of strong leadership made him the stand-out candidate for the Board. I look forward to Rahul joining Tullow in July and working with him closely in the coming years.”