Tune into Thursday’s Captain’s Table finals for a free masterclass into how to pitch maritime tech

Are you an aspiring maritime tech creator? Get a masterclass tomorrow for free in how to pitch your product in the marketplace by tuning in here to the finals of the Splash-supported Captain’s Table, one of the world’s top maritime start-up competitions.

Into its third year, the Hong Kong-based Captain’s Table has quickly built up a global audience.

Winners of the past two editions have gone on to massively scale up their business operations. This year, organisers sifted through 31 applications from 22 different countries in making their finalist decisions.

Organiser Tabitha Logan commented: "We want to become the go-to platform for the industry to collaborate and innovate with industry players and innovators." This year's diverse range of finalists are Chinese magnetic robot firm Bingoo Robot, drag reduction specialists 13 Mari, carbon emissions tracker Everimpact, fuel catalyst firm Steele Environmental, behavioural-based safety company Sol-X, mental health platform OK Positive, regulatory adviser DanCompliance, and eyeGauge, a digital twin expert.

Finalists, who have been through a bootcamp in preparation for the big day, will be pitching their innovations to a judging panel which includes the heads of local shipowning concerns, Pacific Basin and KC Maritime.

The winner stands to win $25,000 and have access to 12 months of free legal support from HFW, social media support and business introductions from Lloyd’s Register, business coaching from HFW Consulting and fundraising advice from Betatron Venture Group.

Splash will be streaming the finals live from Hong Kong tomorrow starting from 4.00 pm local time (0.800 GMT).