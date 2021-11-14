EuropeOffshore

Turkey picks up deserted drillship at DSME

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 15, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
DSME

State-owned Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) has reportedly agreed with South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) to purchase the Cobalt Explorer drillship.

Multiple brokers reported the 7th generation drillship, also known as West Cobalt, was acquired earlier this month for an undisclosed sum. 

The drillship was originally ordered by the US contractor, Vantage Drilling, in 2013, and terminated in 2015. John Fredriksen’s rig investment company, Northern Drilling, picked up the vessel in May 2019, only to cancel the $350m resale contract some six months later. Northern Drilling also terminated resale contracts with DSME for the ultra-deepwater drillships West Libra and West Aquila earlier this year.

The vessel will join TPAO’s fleet of three 6th generation drillships, the 2011-built Fatih and Kanuni and the 2012-built Yavuz, and most likely be put to work in the Black Sea.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 15, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button