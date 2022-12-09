Turkey refuses to relent on insurance demands as Bosporus tanker queue lengthens

Turkey will not stand down from its demand that tankers transiting the Bosphorus and Dardanelles are inspected to check they are carrying insurance letters, a stance that has seen a backlog of ships growing in the eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea over the last week.

According to AXSMarine’s AIS feed, over the past couple of days 15 crude oil tankers – seven aframaxes and eight suezmaxes – have accumulated at the entrance of the Bosporus Straight. In addition, two more aframaxes and two more suezmax vessels are headed for the area, while a single aframax and three more suezmaxes are holding off at the Dardanelles Strait. There are also signs that a number of tankers have stopped in the middle of the Black Sea, waiting for the chaos to pass. Virtually all of the delayed tankers are not carrying oil from Russia



Despite pressure from the US, UK and the European Union, Turkey shows no sign in relenting on its new rule, which came into effect on December 1, four days ahead of the Russian oil price cap and the EU ban on seaborne imports of Russian crude.

“We’ve been in touch with Turkey about how the price cap only applies to Russian oil, and explained that the cap doesn’t necessitate additional checks on ships passing through Turkish waters,” a spokesperson for the US Treasury said in a statement yesterday. “Our understanding is that virtually all of the delayed tankers are not carrying oil from Russia and are not affected by the cap.”

Turkish authorities introduced the new requirements, in which every ship must have P&I insurance cover in place for all circumstances when sailing through Turkish waters or when calling at ports, as a way to counter the growing threat posed by the use of the so-called dark fleet of vintage tankers deployed by Russia to evade sanctions.

The International Group of P&I Clubs, which has held discussions with Turkish authorities, has assessed that member clubs should not issue such a letter, P&I clubs said this week in advisory notes.

“Issuing a confirmatory letter under these circumstances would expose the Club to a breach of sanctions under EU, UK and US law and as such the Clubs cannot comply with the Turkish Authority’s request,” ship insurer UK P&I Club said in an advisory.

Despite the logjam, Russia appears to be getting its crude oil exports back on track in this first week of the price cap. On Wednesday and Thursday, Russia managed to make up for the shortfall it suffered on Monday and Tuesday, according to analysis by TankerTrackers.com.