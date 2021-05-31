Turkish ship capsizes at Castellon, one dead and one missing

The 1986-built 1,600 dwt general cargo ship Nazmiye Ana capsized during cargo loading operations at Port of Castellon in Spain on Friday evening.

Local media is reporting that one of the ship’s crew has been found dead, an Indian national aged 22, while a local port worker is missing.

Another two injuries were sustained in the incident, with one of the injured in a serious condition and currently in ICU.

The vessel is owned by Turkey’s Sinop Shipping according to VesselsValue.