Twelve bodies found after South China Sea typhoon shipwreck

Chinese search and rescue teams recovered twelve bodies on Monday from waters southwest of Hong Kong after a typhoon-hit offshore wind installation vessel with 30 crewmembers split in two and sank in the South China Sea on Saturday.

Guangdong Maritime Search and Rescue Centre said the bodies, suspected to be of victims who drowned, were found in an area around 50 nautical miles southwest of the site where the vessel sank.

The vessel, Fujing 001, was caught drifting near the centre of a typhoon, Chaba, offshore Yangjiang city in Guangdong province after its anchor chain broke. The vessel subsequently snapped in two and sank about 160 nautical miles southwest of Hong Kong.

Four crew members were rescued by Monday, but the Hong Kong Government Flying Service (GFS) had warned on Sunday that the remaining crew had a very slim chance of survival. Hundreds of boats and fishing vessels and seven planes have been dispatched to look for the remaining 14 missing people.