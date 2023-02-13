AsiaContainers

Two boxships badly damaged in southern Vietnam

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 13, 2023
0 7 1 minute read
YouTube / Báo Thanh Niên

Two containerships were severely damaged early Saturday morning when they collided on the Long Tau river in southern Vietnam.

The 2021-built, 2,038 teu Wan Hai 288 came off worse in the incident with many containers also hit hard as the port bow of the vessel felt the full impact of the SITC-owned, 920 teu Resurgence. The smaller vessel’s bow was crunched in the collision.

Vessel traffic data shows the Resurgence making a sudden turn to port as the two ships passed each other on the river. The Wan Hai 288 briefly grounded following the accident.

The Wan Hai 288 has been towed to a nearby repair yard, while the Resurgence made it to container terminal in Ho Chi Minh City where it has undergone inspections.

Another Wan Hai ship, the Wan Hai 272, was involved in a serious collision with a boxship called Santa Loukia, whilst navigating the fairway to Bangkok port on January 28.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 13, 2023
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button