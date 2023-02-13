Two boxships badly damaged in southern Vietnam

Two containerships were severely damaged early Saturday morning when they collided on the Long Tau river in southern Vietnam.

The 2021-built, 2,038 teu Wan Hai 288 came off worse in the incident with many containers also hit hard as the port bow of the vessel felt the full impact of the SITC-owned, 920 teu Resurgence. The smaller vessel’s bow was crunched in the collision.

Vessel traffic data shows the Resurgence making a sudden turn to port as the two ships passed each other on the river. The Wan Hai 288 briefly grounded following the accident.

The Wan Hai 288 has been towed to a nearby repair yard, while the Resurgence made it to container terminal in Ho Chi Minh City where it has undergone inspections.

Another Wan Hai ship, the Wan Hai 272, was involved in a serious collision with a boxship called Santa Loukia, whilst navigating the fairway to Bangkok port on January 28.