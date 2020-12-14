ContainersEuropeGreater ChinaOperations

Two boxships collide near Shanghai, three dead and five missing

Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 14, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute

Two containerships have collided near the Yangtze River estuary off Shanghai late on Sunday night resulting in the sinking of one vessel.

According to information released by Shanghai Maritime Safety Burea, the 2013-built 1,7,14 teu containership Oceana suffered an engine failure and collided with another local boxship Xin Qi Sheng 69, which sank with 650 containers onboard.

All the 16 crewmembers of the Xin Qi Sheng 69 jumped into the water. Eight of them were rescued by rescue teams, another three were found dead, while five remain missing.

Oceana is operated by German company Leonhardt & Blumberg Shipmanagement and Xin Qi Sheng 69 is owned by Xiamen Qisheng Shipping.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 14, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button