Two customs officials charged over deadly Beirut port blast

A Lebanese prosecutor has filed charges against current and former customs officials over the deadly explosion at the Port of Beirut in August.

Senior customs official Hani Haj Shehadeh and former customs chief Moussa Hazimeh were charged. Hazimeh was in charge of customs at the Port of Beirut when around 3,000 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate was stored at the port more than six years ago.

The ammonium nitrate triggered an explosion on August 4, killing more than 200 people and injuring thousands.

According to The Lebanese National News Agency, the total number of people charged in connection with the explosion is now 33, with 25 of them arrested.

It has also been reported that the judge leading the investigations into the explosion wants three members of the national cabinet investigated over their alleged responsibility in the blast.