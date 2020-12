Two in, one out at Ridgebury

It’s a case of two in, one out this Christmas for Ridgebury Tankers with multiple broking reports suggesting the Bob Burke-led company has been shuffling its suezmax assets.

The 15-year-old Ridgebury Pallas, which was bought just over 14 months ago, has been sold to India’s Seven Islands Shipping for $17m.

Meanwhile, Greece’s Capital Ship Management has done a deal to sell two 12-year-old Japanese suezmaxes to Ridgebury. The Aias and Amoureux tankers fetched a price of $22.5m each.