Two ships badly damaged in Malacca collision

Two ships were badly damaged in a collision early yesterday morning while heading east along the busy Malacca Strait in between Malaysia and Singapore.

The Zephyr 1 aframax tanker rammed into the rear of the 7,455 teu GSL Grania boxship with both ships now set to require extensive repairs.

Malaysia deployed local teams to the scene who reported there was no oil spill and no injuries. It is understood the tanker lost power and rammed into the starboard side of the containership.