AsiaContainersOperationsTankers

Two ships badly damaged in Malacca collision

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 28, 2022
0 22 Less than a minute
MMEA

Two ships were badly damaged in a collision early yesterday morning while heading east along the busy Malacca Strait in between Malaysia and Singapore.

The Zephyr 1 aframax tanker rammed into the rear of the 7,455 teu GSL Grania boxship with both ships now set to require extensive repairs.

Malaysia deployed local teams to the scene who reported there was no oil spill and no injuries. It is understood the tanker lost power and rammed into the starboard side of the containership.

MMEA

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 28, 2022
0 22 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button