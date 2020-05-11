Two SIPG officials jailed for corruption

May 11th, 2020 Greater China, Operations, Ports and Logistics 0 comments

A Shanghai court has sentenced two senior officials of Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) to jail on corruption charges.

Investigations have Zou Bing, former general manager of SIPG subsidiary Shanghai Lindo, and Sun Feng, former general manager of SIPG Logistics, received bribes of RMB23m ($3.25m) in total between 2009 and 2015 when they were in charge of setting up Shanghai Lindo MSC International Ship Agency, a joint venture between SIPG (70 percent) and MSC (30 percent).

Zou turned himself in last year and Sun was arrested soon after.

The court has sentenced Zou and Sun to prison for twelve years and nine years respectively.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

