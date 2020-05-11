Two SIPG officials jailed for corruption

A Shanghai court has sentenced two senior officials of Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) to jail on corruption charges.

Investigations have Zou Bing, former general manager of SIPG subsidiary Shanghai Lindo, and Sun Feng, former general manager of SIPG Logistics, received bribes of RMB23m ($3.25m) in total between 2009 and 2015 when they were in charge of setting up Shanghai Lindo MSC International Ship Agency, a joint venture between SIPG (70 percent) and MSC (30 percent).

Zou turned himself in last year and Sun was arrested soon after.

The court has sentenced Zou and Sun to prison for twelve years and nine years respectively.