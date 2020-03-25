Two workers die at Imabari shipyard

March 25th, 2020

Two workers have died in a incident at an Imabari Shipbuilding yard in Japan yesterday.

According to local reports, the two workers were found to have fallen into a cargo hold of a bulk carrier under construction at the yard. The shipyard called in an emergency medical rescue team but failed to save the lives of the two workers.

Imabari Shipbuilding said the two workers were cleaning the tanks in the engine room of the ship.

Police have started investigations into the cause of the incident.

