U-Ming books bulker pair at New Dayang

Taiwanese dry bulk shipping operator U-Ming Marine Transport has booked a pair of 64,000 dwt newbuilds at New Dayang Shipbuilding in China.

U-Ming is paying around $68m for the ultramax pair that will deliver from Sumec Marine’s subsidiary in the second half of 2024.

The company’s fully owned fleet numbers 37 ships, made up of 31 bulk carriers, four cement carriers, and two crew transfer vessels. Including the latest order, 13 additional newbuilds are set to join U-Ming’s fleet in the next two years, according to VesselsValue data.