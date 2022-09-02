U-Ming books two more ultramax bulkers at New Dayang

Taiwanese dry bulk shipping operator U-Ming Marine Transport has returned to New Dayang Shipbuilding in China for another pair of 64,000 dwt newbuilds.

U-Ming is paying around $68m for the ultramax pair that will deliver from Sumec Marine’s subsidiary from late 2024. Similar deal was struck with the same shipyard just over a month ago.

With the latest order, which takes U-Ming’s orderbook at New Dayang to four, will see the company add 15 ships to its fleet in the next two years.

U-Ming’s fully owned fleet currently numbers 37 ships, made up of 31 bulk carriers, four cement carriers, and two crew transfer vessels, according to VesselsValue data.