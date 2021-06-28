U-Ming enters offshore wind crew transfer vessel sector

Taiwanese dry bulk shipping operator U-Ming Marine Transport has struck a deal with Danish crew transfer vessel (CTV) operator World Marine Offshore to set up an offshore wind joint venture in Taiwan.

The new entity, called U‐Ming Marine Offshore Company (UMO) is led by Matthias Ens, who will launch the turnkey offshore wind logistic business unit.

The two companies have agreed to build two Inertia M3 high-speed passenger category A CTVs set to be delivered in Q2 2022. UMO also plans to purchase two more similar CTVs in Q4 this year and has already signed charter contracts with offshore wind farms for all the vessels.

The UMO fleet consists of trimaran Swath vessels fitted with Soft Bow hydraulic fender system. With joint venture and under-construction ships, U-Ming has 60 vessels. World Marine Offshore operates and manages 11 ships.