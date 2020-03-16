U-Ming Marine joins Baumarine pool

March 16th, 2020 Asia, Dry Cargo, Europe, Greater China, Operations 0 comments

The Baumarine pool, managed by Klaveness and Marubeni joint venture MaruKlav, has been joined by Taiwanese bulker owner U-Ming Marine.

U-Ming is placing the 2015-built 85,000dwt panamax Cemtex Honor into the pool.

C.K. Ong, president of U-Ming, said: “We look forward to being a part of Baumarine by MaruKlav and believe that both parties can contribute to the knowledge of other owners and learn from the insights from our managers.”

Japan’s Marubeni and Norway’s Klaveness set up Maruklav in January, combining the MG Harrison Shipping and Baumarine panamax bulker pools.

Last week, Klaveness sold its its supramax Bulkhandling pool to Clipper Group as it moves its focus to larger vessels as announced late last year.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

