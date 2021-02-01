U-Ming orders newcastlemax quartet at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding

Taiwanese owner U-Ming has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding for the construction of up to four 210,000 dwt newcastlemax bulkers.

The contracts are made up of a firm two vessels and options for another two vessels.

Deliveries are scheduled in 2023.

Beihai Shipbuilding delivered two 325,000 dwt valemax bulkers to U-Ming in the second half of 2020.

VesselsValue data shows U-Ming currently owns a fleet of 38 vessels with another six bulkers on order at Chinese and Japanese yards.