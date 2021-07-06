AsiaOffshoreRenewables

U-Ming orders offshore wind CTV pair at Marsun Shipyard

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 6, 2021
Taiwanese dry bulk shipping operator U-Ming Marine Transport and its Danish joint venture partner World Marine Offshore have struck a deal with Marsun Shipyard in Thailand for the construction of crew transfer vessels (CTVs) for the offshoe wind sector.

Marsun Shipyard will build two Inertia M3 high-speed trimaran crew transfer vessels for Matthias Ens-led U‐Ming Marine Offshore Company (UMO).

The vessels are designed by WI-ND Naval Architects based on the Inertia trimaran hull form, and in collaboration with Sydney based One2three Naval Architects. The vessels will be built to Danish Flag requirements and classed as passenger vessels by Bureau Veritas.

The CTVs should be delivered in the second quarter of 2022. UMO also plans to purchase two more similar CTVs in Q4 this year.

