U-Ming orders panamax bulker quartet at Oshima

Taiwanese dry bulk shipping operator U-Ming Marine Transport has placed an order at Japan’s Oshima Shipbuilding for the construction of up to four 100,000 dwt panamax bulk carriers.

The contract includes firm order for two vessels and an option for another two vessels. The first two vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2022.

According to U-Ming, the company has been constantly optimising its fleet, having phased out 19 old ships and bringing in 32 eco-friendly ships since 2012.

U-Ming currently operates a fleet of 47 vessels with total capacity of 6.68 dwt.

The company also has two 325,000 dwt valemax bulkers under construction at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding for a 25-year COA contract with Vale.