UECC and GoodFuels commence car carrier biofuel trial

Norwegian-headquartered roro operator UECC has teamed up with marine biofuel firm GoodFuels to launch a trial of GoodFuels Bio-Fuel Oil (BFO) on UECC’s pure car and truck carrier Autosky .

The trial will commence this month, last three months, and test 3,000 metric tonnes of biofuel on the vessel. Biobunkering will take place in the Port of Rotterdam, while the vessels trades on its normal route between Zeebrugge and Santander, resulting in a reduction of more than 6,500 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions on a well-to-wake basis.

Daniel Gent, energy & sustainability manager at UECC, commented: “At UECC, we pride ourselves on supporting sustainable solutions to the issues that our planet faces. We are excited to play a leading role in accelerating sustainable biofuel uptake for the ro-ro segment. This agreement demonstrates our commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of our existing tonnage and further complements the emissions reductions on our existing LNG fleet, as well as our LNG battery hybrid newbuilds.”

Isabel Welten, CCO of GoodFuels, adds: “We are proud to be bunkering sustainable marine Bio-Fuel Oil on M/V Autosky, kicking off the first use of low-carbon fuels with our friends and partners at UECC. This trial will help UECC to further prove the applicability and technical suitability of biofuels for the ro-ro segment. Importantly, we also want to prove to leading car manufacturers that biofuels are a great way to immediately decarbonise their cargo and help change the sector for the better.”

Once the trial is completed, UECC and GoodFuels will explore options for continuing marine biofuel uptake.