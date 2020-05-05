UK asset manager builds Euronav base

UK asset manager M&G has now built up a 5% shareholding in Euronav, the Belgian tanker giant revealed today in a stock disclosure.

Last year M&G emerged from Prudential and listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Euronav’s shareholding has been changing a lot in recent weeks. At the end of March it was revealed London-based alternative investment manager Marshall Wace had also become a major shareholder by crossing the 5% shareholder threshold. Founded in 1997, Marshall Wace is 39.6% owned by US global investment firm KKR.

M&G joins Marshall Wace, CLdN-Cobelfret’s Châteauban SA (8.391%) and Savery family vehicle Saverco NV (6.97%) as major shareholders.