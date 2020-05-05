UK asset manager builds Euronav base

May 5th, 2020 Europe, Finance and Insurance, Tankers 0 comments

UK asset manager M&G has now built up a 5% shareholding in Euronav, the Belgian tanker giant revealed today in a stock disclosure.

Last year M&G emerged from Prudential and listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Euronav’s shareholding has been changing a lot in recent weeks. At the end of March it was revealed London-based alternative investment manager Marshall Wace had also become a major shareholder by crossing the 5% shareholder threshold. Founded in 1997, Marshall Wace is 39.6% owned by US global investment firm KKR.

M&G joins Marshall Wace, CLdN-Cobelfret’s Châteauban SA (8.391%) and Savery family vehicle Saverco NV (6.97%) as major shareholders.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

