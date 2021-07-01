UK Chamber of Shipping announces new chief executive

The UK Chamber of Shipping has appointed Sarah Treseder as its next chief executive, replacing Bob Sanguinetti.

Treseder, who is currently chief executive of the Royal Yachting Association. She is due to take up her new position in October.

“Covid-19 has brought to attention the vital role shipping and seafarers play moving the goods we all need. The shipping sector is at a crucial stage in its decarbonisation journey and I know it will be one of the top priorities for me and the team at the chamber,” Treseder commented.