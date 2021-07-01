Europe

UK Chamber of Shipping announces new chief executive

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 1, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute

The UK Chamber of Shipping has appointed Sarah Treseder as its next chief executive, replacing Bob Sanguinetti.

Treseder, who is currently chief executive of the Royal Yachting Association. She is due to take up her new position in October.

“Covid-19 has brought to attention the vital role shipping and seafarers play moving the goods we all need. The shipping sector is at a crucial stage in its decarbonisation journey and I know it will be one of the top priorities for me and the team at the chamber,” Treseder commented.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 1, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button