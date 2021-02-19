EuropeOffshore Wind

UK court overturns consent for Norfolk Vattenfall offshore wind farm

Jason Jiang February 19, 2021
The UK High Court has overturned the development consent for Vattenfall’s 1800 mw Norfolk Vanguard offshore wind project off East Anglia.

Vattenfall secured consent for its Norfolk Vanguard project in July last year, and was hoping to secure consent for the nearby Norfolk Boreas sister project mid-April 2021.

The case was brought by a local resident who claimed that Secretary of State unlawfully excluded cumulative effects of Norfolk Vanguard and its sister project in its decision. In the court ruling, the Secretary of State must now re-determine the application.

“Planning consent was awarded in July 2020 after Vattenfall fulfilled all the requirements placed on developers. It’s vital that the Government now acts to redetermine consent, with regard to the judge’s ruling, as quickly as possible. That way we can continue to invest in the region and remain on track to begin generating low cost, renewable electricity by the late 2020s,” said Danielle Lane, Vattenfall’s head of market development offshore and UK country manager.

Commenting on the court ruling, RenewableUK’s deputy chief executive Melanie Onn said: “We hope the government will examine today’s judgement carefully and respond in a way that supports meaningful action against the most dangerous threat to our planet – climate change. This is especially important in the year when we are hosting COP26, as new projects are vital to maintain the UK’s global lead in offshore wind”.

